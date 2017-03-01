In recent years there have been several potentially life-saving medications approved for cancer treatment, including targeted molecular entities and biologics such as Opdivo (nivolumab) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Oncology drugs remain a pharmaceutical priority and investments into cancer account for 30% of all pre-clinical and phase 1 clinical development expenditures. There is an impressive list of close to 800 drugs and vaccines currently in the industry-wide development pipeline, many with promising results in early-stage clinical trials. However by historical measures only 10% or fewer of these drugs will ever make it through FDA approval and become part of routine patient care.
