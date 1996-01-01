Well Plates Source: Matrix Technologies Corporation

Matrix Technologies Corporationates 384 Well Plates feature a rounded square well design for reduced wicking and optimized recovery of sample. The polystyrene plates carry an SBS-standardized footprint and are available in clear, white and black.

The white and black pigmented plates can be purchased with an opaque bottom, or a clear bottom for bottom reading or cell-based assays. Plates are also available both sterile and non-sterile or with medium and high binding properties.

