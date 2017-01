Wafermap (version 3.1) - full Evaluation Version Source: Boin Scientific Software

WAFERMAP is a scientific software to collect, edit, analyze and visualize measured physical parameters on semiconductor wafers. One of its strong features is the ability to import data from various metrology tools such as ellipsometers or four point probes. Several kinds of operations can be applied to wafer maps such as rotation, shift of the grid in x- or y-direction, mirroring along x- and y-axis or averaging of radial zones.