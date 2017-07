tranfection kits, fluorescent probes, nitric acid, cell counting, apoptosis, biotechnology Source: ALEXIS Biochemicals

Alexis Corporation, which was founded in 1993 as a Delaware company, offers products and comprehensive services in the world of the Clinical Research Market and the Life Sciences Reagents Market. It offers a comprehensive marketing and sales organization and an innovative program to identify, acquire and market proprietary products and technology.

Clinical research and life science reagents, sometimes referred to as bioreagents, are defined as any compound that is used during the course of research in the field of biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, immunology, protein chemistry, pharmacology and biotechnology. The customer base includes universities, research institutes, and companies involved in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, agriculture, and food.