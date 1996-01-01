optical fibers, photonics, ceramic substrates, telecommunications, polymer products, analytical membranes Source: Corning Life Sciences

No Matter How Fast or How Far You Go....

Corning Keeps You a Step Ahead in Drug Discovery

Corning has been setting the standard for excellence in life science labware for more than 75 years. Today, with the development of a complete line of automation friendly assay and storage microplates, we continue to be an industry leader. Our microplate standardization program has redefined the concept of laboratory automation, saving countless hours of time and ensuring optimal utilization of lab resources.

Product for every phase of the Drug Development Cycle

From storage to genomics to HTS and Test Kit Components, Corning offers the most comprehensive line of products. With a worldwide distribution network and unsurpassed levels of quality, support and service, Corning has you covered no matter where you are in the drug development cycle.

Corning Life Sciences, 45 Nagog Park, Acton, MA 01720. Tel: 978-635-2200; Fax: 978-635-2478.