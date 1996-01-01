NuGenesis Technologies Corporation

Established in 1996, NuGenesis Technologies markets and develops the NuGenesis line of application-independent Scientific Data Management System (SDMS) products for the fast-growing science-based industries. NuGenesis Technologies products and services enable companies to improve the utility of information generated in the laboratory by integrating Database and Windows® Metafile technologies into data management products. In a recent product review, the Journal Science called the NuGenesis SDMS an incredibly versatile software package.
NuGenesis Technologies, a venture-funded corporation, is headquartered in Westborough, MA, and operates regional offices throughout the United States. The company is currently focused on targeted vertical market solutions for the Pharmaceutical, Chemical Industrial and other science-based industries.