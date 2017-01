Manual Pipettors Source: Matrix Technologies Corporation

Matrix Technologies Corporationoffers a range of Micronic single and multi-channel manual pipettors designed to combine precision and flexibility.

Four volume ranges are available in 8 and 12 channel configurations together with an option that enables the user to utilize a fixed volume pipettor with the flexibility of a variable volume system.

The Cellmate is a lightweight cordless pipettor for use with graduated and volumetric glass and plastic pipets. The product can be used in confined areas such as laminar-flow hoods.

