life science magazine, electronic reader services, biological perspectives, FDA regulations, advertising space, clinical trials Source: Modern Drug Discovery

Modern Drug Discovery is directed to the growing audience of chemists and scientists in drug discovery and life science research---where medicinal chemistry & molecular biology are merging. It is a practical how-to publication edited to help researchers stay current with the ever changing dynamics of the drug discovery arena. Articles focus on three main areas: first we report on new drugs, new drug targets, and new technologies from both chemical and biological perspectives: second are economical and regulatory concerns that determine which drugs are economical/feasible to make: and third are instructive and entertaining features on how drug discovery and development actually take place.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE MODERN DRUG DISCOVERY PORTION OF OUR WEBSITE!