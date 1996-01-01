laboratory systems, liquid handling, microplate instrumentation, diagnostics, biotechnology, molecular biology and affinity sensors Source: Labsystems Inc.

Since its start in 1971, Labsystems has always maintained the same philosophy: To seek new challenges and provide answers in the areas of Liquid Handling, Microplate Instrumentation and Diagnostics for healthcare, research and industrial laboratories.

Our Liquid Handling products include the highly ergonomic Finnpipette Digital series of single and multichannel pipettes, the Biocontrol, electronic modular pipette, as well as high quality pipette tips and microplates. Labsystems also offers a complete line of advanced microplate instrumentation.

Labsystems' mission is to provide the peak of high-tech and high-touch. All solutions aim to help customers perform their work quickly, easily and as effectively as possible. Ergonomics, accuracy, precision and safety are all key starting points for our continuous product development.

Labsystems is part of the US-based Thermo BioAnalysis Corporation, which designs, manufactures and markets products for use in biopharmaceutical research and production, and in clinical diagnostics. Thermo BioAnalysis is a subsidiary of Thermo Instrument Systems, a Thermo Electron Company.