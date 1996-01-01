high throughput screening, fluorescence polarization, analyst, immunoassay, microplates, well plates

Molecular Devices Corporation is a leading
developer of high-performance, bioanalytical
measurement systems that accelerate and improve
drug discovery and other life sciences research.
The Company's systems enable pharmaceutical and
biotechnology companies to leverage advances in
genomics and combinatorial chemistry by
facilitating the high throughput and cost
effective identification and evaluation of drug
candidates. The Company's instrument systems are
based on its advanced core technologies which
integrate its expertise in engineering, molecular
and cell biology and chemistry and are fundamental
tools for drug discovery and life sciences
research.