Direct Blotting Electrophoresis System Source: Princeton Separations, Inc.

The GATC 1500 is a direct blotting electrophoresis system that is optimized for DNA sequencing, PCR analysis

Princeton Separations, Inc.C 1500 is a direct blotting electrophoresis system that is optimized for DNA sequencing, PCR analysis, differential display, S1 mapping, and fingerprinting. A variety of sequencing applications, such as ssDNA and PCR products, can be covered using glass plates of different lengths. The system combines electrophoresis with blotting for improved resolution through constant band spacing of the DNA fragments on the whole membrane. Differential display allows the user to reverse-transcribe mRNAs from different cell populations and generate cDNA.

<%=company%>, P.O. Box 300, Adelphia,, NJ 07710. Tel: 800-223-0902; Fax: 732-431-3768.