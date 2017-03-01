www.drugdiscoveryonline.com
How Image Analysis Can Improve The Results Of Drug Development And Clinical Trials
How Image Analysis Can Improve The Results Of Drug Development And Clinical Trials

In recent years there have been several potentially life-saving medications approved for cancer treatment, including targeted molecular entities and biologics such as Opdivo (nivolumab) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Oncology drugs remain a pharmaceutical priority and investments into cancer account for 30% of all pre-clinical and phase 1 clinical development expenditures. There is an impressive list of close to 800 drugs and vaccines currently in the industry-wide development pipeline, many with promising results in early-stage clinical trials. However by historical measures only 10% or fewer of these drugs will ever make it through FDA approval and become part of routine patient care.

