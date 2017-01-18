When dealing with data at the level of diversity familiar to MedImmune, a requirement of any effective informatics solution is that it be tailored to the specific scientific processes involved. Scientists, along with the project team and supporting stakeholders, were involved in every step of the solution’s procurement and deployment including research, development, legal, clinical manufacturing, and quality. According to the team, the continuous feedback ensured that everyone felt like they were participating in the process, rather than being handed a platform that some unknown entity was pushing onto them. This tight collaboration drove a focus on simplicity creating time for the scientists to focus on science, enhanced with a new ability to find information from any stage of the R&D pipeline.