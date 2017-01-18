www.drugdiscoveryonline.com
MedImmune’s Data Solution From Early Stage Discovery Through Clinical Manufacturing
MedImmune’s Data Solution From Early Stage Discovery Through Clinical Manufacturing

When dealing with data at the level of diversity familiar to MedImmune, a requirement of any effective informatics solution is that it be tailored to the specific scientific processes involved. Scientists, along with the project team and supporting stakeholders, were involved in every step of the solution’s procurement and deployment including research, development, legal, clinical manufacturing, and quality. According to the team, the continuous feedback ensured that everyone felt like they were participating in the process, rather than being handed a platform that some unknown entity was pushing onto them. This tight collaboration drove a focus on simplicity creating time for the scientists to focus on science, enhanced with a new ability to find information from any stage of the R&D pipeline.

More From Featured Articles

LATEST NEWS

More....

FEATURED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

An Overview of BIOVIA Environmental Health and Safety Solutions An Overview of BIOVIA Environmental Health and Safety Solutions

Organizations need to manage chemicals safely from receipt to disposal along the entire lab-to-plant value chain, ensuring Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) compliance across the enterprise.

MultiProbe Fast Delivery System MultiProbe Fast Delivery System
The New MultiProbe Fast Delivery System reduces synthesis time dramatically
Automated Dispensing Units Automated Dispensing Units
The QAL family of automated dispensing units provides fully automated capping and uncapping features...
Genetic Analysis Tool Genetic Analysis Tool
The MBA 2000 system is a productivity tool for genetic analysis, biotechnology and
Biologics Contract Development Biologics Contract Development

Comprehensive contract development. Reliable cGMP manufacturing. Gain a competitive advantage in both by choosing Patheon for your biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars. You’ll have access to end-to-end, fully integrated services for both drug substances and drug products, delivered on time and on budget. A simplified supply chain that accelerates development and keeps you ahead in the rapidly changing world of biologics.

Drug Product Development Services Drug Product Development Services

Considering that 90% of drug candidates have bioavailability issues, making sure your program is prepared for all phases of clinical trials from the very start is the fast way forward. Patheon Solubility Enhancement Services approaches BCS II and IV drug substance solubility issues a fundamentally different way that identifies the solubility enhancement technologies most likely to work before you get started. That helps eliminate rework and worry later on.

More Featured Products

INDUSTRY EVENTS

Pharmaeutical Microbiology January 18 - 19, 2017
London
Remote Monitoring Implementation Post ICH GCP E6 (R2): A Practical Guide January 18, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Using the ACE Program for FDA Imports – Ensuring Compliance & Speedy Product Delivery January 20, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
The Investigational New Drug (IND) Submission - Tips to Win the First Time January 25, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Data Integrity - Detecting & Mitigating Risk January 26, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
More Events....

 UPCOMING TRAINING COURSES

Remote Monitoring Implementation Post ICH GCP E6 (R2): A Practical Guide January 18, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Using the ACE Program for FDA Imports – Ensuring Compliance & Speedy Product Delivery January 20, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
The Investigational New Drug (IND) Submission - Tips to Win the First Time January 25, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Data Integrity - Detecting & Mitigating Risk January 26, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Understanding & Implementing The New NIH & FDA Draft Clinical Trial Protocol Template January 30, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
More Upcoming Courses

PREMIER SERVICE PROVIDER

ARCHIVED NEWSLETTER

More Archived Newsletters

Copyright © 1996-2017 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.