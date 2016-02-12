www.drugdiscoveryonline.com
Novartis’s Siponimod & Genentech’s Ocrevus: Challenges & Outlook For The Progressive MS Market
Novartis’s Siponimod & Genentech’s Ocrevus: Challenges & Outlook For The Progressive MS Market

The first drug approval for primary-progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) may arrive by the end of March 2017, when the FDA is expected to render a decision regarding Genentech’s Ocrevus. Here, we will highlight recent positive data for Novartis’s siponimod in secondary-progressive MS (SPMS), explore key issues to watch as these medications enter the market, and look ahead at the commercial opportunity in progressive MS.

More From Featured Articles

LATEST NEWS

More....

FEATURED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

G3Lab Universal SmartRocker Bioreactor System G3Lab Universal SmartRocker Bioreactor System

At Finesse, our goal is to enable customers to quickly and efficiently manufacture innovative drugs and vaccines. The SmartRocker, SmartBag, SmartPuck and SmartReader combination brings next generation control and measurement to rocking bioreactor applications. A SmartRocker is controlled by a G3Lab™ Universal SmartController and Finesse TruBio® software. This turnkey package provides a complete solution for research, process development, or seed train production applications.

Conventional Hood Conventional Hood
The Uniflow Conventional Fume Hood features a molded, one-piece seamless liner with coved corners for ease-of-cleaning...
Biologics Contract Development Biologics Contract Development

Comprehensive contract development. Reliable cGMP manufacturing. Gain a competitive advantage in both by choosing Patheon for your biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars. You’ll have access to end-to-end, fully integrated services for both drug substances and drug products, delivered on time and on budget. A simplified supply chain that accelerates development and keeps you ahead in the rapidly changing world of biologics.

Drug Process Development Drug Process Development

Althea’s complete range of drug Process Development capabilities offers the tools to address your needs. We develop processes for producing small quantities of proteins for early testing or establish robust, reliable and scalable processes that enable a strong commercial advantage. Althea also provides access to a proprietary drug delivery platform, called Crystalomics® technology, for the development of alternative drug delivery formulations of second generation drug substances.

An Overview of BIOVIA Environmental Health and Safety Solutions An Overview of BIOVIA Environmental Health and Safety Solutions

Organizations need to manage chemicals safely from receipt to disposal along the entire lab-to-plant value chain, ensuring Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) compliance across the enterprise.

Drug Product Development Services Drug Product Development Services

Considering that 90% of drug candidates have bioavailability issues, making sure your program is prepared for all phases of clinical trials from the very start is the fast way forward. Patheon Solubility Enhancement Services approaches BCS II and IV drug substance solubility issues a fundamentally different way that identifies the solubility enhancement technologies most likely to work before you get started. That helps eliminate rework and worry later on.

More Featured Products

INDUSTRY EVENTS

GAMP5 Risk-Based Approach to Computer Validation - The Practical Guide January 10, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
User Requirements Specifications: A Compliance Primer January 11, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EDT, Online Training
An Introduction to Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) January 12, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EDT, Online Training
Pharmaeutical Microbiology January 18 - 19, 2017
London
Remote Monitoring Implementation Post ICH GCP E6 (R2): A Practical Guide January 18, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
More Events....

 UPCOMING TRAINING COURSES

GAMP5 Risk-Based Approach to Computer Validation - The Practical Guide January 10, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
User Requirements Specifications: A Compliance Primer January 11, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EDT, Online Training
An Introduction to Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) January 12, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EDT, Online Training
Remote Monitoring Implementation Post ICH GCP E6 (R2): A Practical Guide January 18, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Using the ACE Program for FDA Imports – Ensuring Compliance & Speedy Product Delivery January 20, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
More Upcoming Courses

PREMIER SERVICE PROVIDER

ARCHIVED NEWSLETTER

More Archived Newsletters

Copyright © 1996-2017 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.