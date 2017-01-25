www.drugdiscoveryonline.com
Implementing Next-Generation Laboratory Informatics
Implementing Next-Generation Laboratory Informatics

Forty-two years ago, Arthur C. Clarke envisioned the HAL 9000, a sentient computer capable of directing a space mission to Jupiter. At the Symyx Symposium in Barcelona(2010), Stephan Taylor, director of project and process optimization systems in process R&D at Bristol-Myers Squibb, envisioned another version of HAL: the Highly Automated Lab, managed by a sentient electronic lab notebook (ELN).

More From Featured Articles

LATEST NEWS

More....

FEATURED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

G3Lab Universal SmartRocker Bioreactor System G3Lab Universal SmartRocker Bioreactor System

At Finesse, our goal is to enable customers to quickly and efficiently manufacture innovative drugs and vaccines. The SmartRocker, SmartBag, SmartPuck and SmartReader combination brings next generation control and measurement to rocking bioreactor applications. A SmartRocker is controlled by a G3Lab™ Universal SmartController and Finesse TruBio® software. This turnkey package provides a complete solution for research, process development, or seed train production applications.

Adis LMS Alerts
The database for analysis of trends in therapeutic research.
An Overview of BIOVIA Environmental Health and Safety Solutions An Overview of BIOVIA Environmental Health and Safety Solutions

Organizations need to manage chemicals safely from receipt to disposal along the entire lab-to-plant value chain, ensuring Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) compliance across the enterprise.

Drug Process Development Drug Process Development

Althea’s complete range of drug Process Development capabilities offers the tools to address your needs. We develop processes for producing small quantities of proteins for early testing or establish robust, reliable and scalable processes that enable a strong commercial advantage. Althea also provides access to a proprietary drug delivery platform, called Crystalomics® technology, for the development of alternative drug delivery formulations of second generation drug substances.

Computer Freezer Interface Computer Freezer Interface
The Model 1050 Computer Interface Freezing System is designed for data base documentation of freezing protocols and graphs, as well as sample information...
Micro Hi-Temp Submersible Logger Micro Hi-Temp Submersible Logger
The Micro Hi-Temp Submersible Logger can record over 8,000 time-stamped temperature measurements in environments of –40°C to +125°C.
More Featured Products

INDUSTRY EVENTS

The Investigational New Drug (IND) Submission - Tips to Win the First Time January 25, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Data Integrity - Detecting & Mitigating Risk January 26, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Understanding & Implementing The New NIH & FDA Draft Clinical Trial Protocol Template January 30, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Monitoring Electronic Health Records (EHRs): Frequently Asked Questions - Understanding the Recent May 2016 FDA Draft Guidance February 9, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Lyophilization - An Introduction to the Scientific Principles February 13, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
More Events....

 UPCOMING TRAINING COURSES

The Investigational New Drug (IND) Submission - Tips to Win the First Time January 25, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Data Integrity - Detecting & Mitigating Risk January 26, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Understanding & Implementing The New NIH & FDA Draft Clinical Trial Protocol Template January 30, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Monitoring Electronic Health Records (EHRs): Frequently Asked Questions - Understanding the Recent May 2016 FDA Draft Guidance February 9, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
Lyophilization - An Introduction to the Scientific Principles February 13, 2017
1pm-2:30pm EST, Online Training
More Upcoming Courses

PREMIER SERVICE PROVIDER

ARCHIVED NEWSLETTER

More Archived Newsletters

Copyright © 1996-2017 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.