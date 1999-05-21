Will There Be Blockbuster Drugs in the Era of Genomics?

We stand at the threshold of the genomic era, with research driven by unprecedented advances in our knowledge of how genes and proteins work. The revolution in gene technology raises the prospect of early diagnosis of disease and the ability to restore healthy genes or block harmful ones. Several diseases can now be described in molecular terms. Some believe that most diseases will ultimately be reclassified on a molecular basis rather than according to symptoms and gross pathology.

Currently about 100 genome-based therapeutics—including recombinant proteins, gene therapies, and antisense therapies—are in development in the areas of cardiovascular disease, CNS, metabolic disorders, infectious disease, and cancer.

Genomics is the key to maintaining growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Success will be achieved only by understanding the technologies enabling genome-based drug discovery and development—proteomics, pharmacogenomics, and bioinformatics—as well as a host of genome-based discovery tools such as gene amplification, expressed sequence tags (ESTs), genes on a chip, high throughput screening, combinatorial libraries, and target validation technologies.

The Impact of Genomics in Drug Discovery and Development, a new DR Report published by Decision Resources (Waltham, MA), presents a timely analysis of the companies, the technology pathways, the science, and the products that define the world of genomics today, and of how genomics will shape the competitive landscape of the future. The report profiles 185 companies with a stake in genomics, with details on each company's technologies, as well as the collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions that continually realign their business focus. A strategic analysis of issues relating to partnering and patents, and a consideration of the possibility of developing blockbuster drugs in the era of genomics completes this study.

Genomics, the study of all of the genes in an organism—including their sequences, structure, regulation, interaction, and products—is playing an increasingly important role in drug discovery and development. Information available from sequencing of both human and other genomes, supported by the introduction of genomic technologies, has revolutionized the traditional limited approach to drug discovery. The Human Genome Project (HGP), a coordinated international research initiative with the goal of producing detailed genetic and physical map of the human genome, is expected to be completed by the year 2003. The biotechnology industry has also entered the race to sequence the human genome. For example Celera Inc. (Rockville, MD), in a joint venture with Perkin-Elmer (Norwalk, CT), plans to complete the sequencing of the human genome by the year 2001.

Applications of human genomic information include:

Development of therapeutic proteins coded by newly discovered genes

Drug discovery by targeting genes coding for cell receptors

Small molecule therapeutics

Screening of synthesized libraries of small molecules for drug development and commercial development of high-throughput automated DNA sequencing technologies.

Important parallel technologies that will impact genomics-based drug discovery are bioinformatics and proteomics

Genomes of several microorganisms have already been sequenced, and others are scheduled to be completed soon. Microbes whose genetic codes have been completely elucidated are not simply good models for understanding the biology of higher organisms. Knowledge from microbial genomes serve as the basis for development of diagnostics for bacterial infections, new antibiotics, vaccines, the use of microbes as factories to manufacture recombinant proteins, and possibly the use of microbes as vectors for gene therapy.

The role of pharmacogenomics and pharmacogenetics is discussed in detail in this report. Genetic factors represent an important source of inter-individual variations in drug response and have led to the recognition of the discipline of pharmacogenetics. Pharmacogenomics, a distinct discipline within genomics, carries on that tradition by applying the large-scale systemic approaches of genomics to understand the basic mechanisms and apply them to drug development.

Pharmacogenomics now seeks to examine the way drugs act on the cells as revealed by the gene expression patterns and thus bridges the fields of medicinal chemistry and genomics. As a guide to drug development, genetic variations are important for the discovery of drug response markers, for predicting genetically determined adverse reactions, and as an aid to planning clinical trials. Additionally, pharmacogenomics has applications in drug target validation and for planning of clinical trials. An example of genetic profiling as an aid to clinical trials is the use of ApoE4 genotyping of Alzheimer's disease patients treated with cholinesterase inhibitors.

The impact of pharmacogenetics on cancer drug development is based on the concept of genetic risk of cancer and the study of drug or carcinogen metabolizing enzymes that could modulate this risk. Knowledge of pharmacogenetics related to the toxicity or efficacy of anticancer drugs enables the identification of enzymes involved in the biotransformation of the drug and the study of molecular aspects involved in the regulation of the activity of the enzymes. In addition, between cancerous and benign tissues may be used to increase the specificity of the anticancer drugs.

Chapter 4 of this report covers bioinformatics, a subject with which many biologists and drug discovery scientists are still unfamiliar. Bioinformatics uses computer databases to store, analyze, and share biological information, with the current trend towards data-driven bioinformatics rather than algorithm and program-specific bioinformatics. Technical applications of bioinformatics include data acquisition, prediction of functional domains in genomic sequences, sequence alignment, search of structural databases, and determination of macromolecular structure. Applications in relation to genome-based drug discovery include: linking of DNA sequences with biological /chemical data, gene identification, database query tools, and integration of genomics with other drug discovery technologies.

A proteome is a set of functional proteins encoded by the genome. Therefore, proteomics is the systematic analysis of protein profiles of tissues and parallels the related field of genomics. Unlike classical genomic approaches that discover genes related to a disease, proteomics can characterize the disease process directly by finding sets of proteins (pathways or clusters) that together participate in causing it. Functional genomics emphasizes the role of DNA and RNA in the progression from information (DNA) to function (protein), whereas in proteomics the emphasis is on the proteins themselves. Key technologies driving proteomics include protein processing and analysis technologies, e.g. 2-D gel, high performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry for structure identification.

Chapter 6 covers the role of genomics in medicine, with an emphasis on polygenic disorders. Until now, the investigators of how a cell responds to a given stimulus has been conducted one gene at a time. Technologies in development now will enable the investigator to prepare an array of clones representing thousands of genes and find out which ones are active by the presence of their mRNA within the extracted material. The systemic identification of the common DNA polymorphisms in the human genome, coupled with the development of HTP screening methods, will eventually enable the elucidation of the genetic component of most clinical and non-clinical phenotypes.

Areas where genomics has the most impact are cancer, infections, diseases of the nervous system, and cardiovascular disorders.

One way to estimate the worth of genomic companies is to look at the market capitalization of biotechnology companies by technology focus. In 1997, genomics segment represented about 5% of the pie, but by the end of 1998, this number had tripled. Financial worth of markets for genomic technologies is difficult to estimate, but if one combines the sales of bioinformatics, combinatorial chemistry, and high-throughput screening, the values for the year 2000 are estimated to be $4 billion. These are expected to increase to $8.5 billion by the year 2005. Potential market for proteomic technologies is about $2 billion if one includes mass spectrometry and protein sequencers, and is expected to increase to $4.5 billion by the year 2010.

Share of genomics-based therapeutics in the pharmaceutical markets of various therapeutic areas from year 2000 to 2005 have been estimated and will constitute from 15–55% of the total market depending on the therapeutic area. Drugs acting against new disease targets discovered by genomics will have greater sales revenues and the explanations for these will be given. Business development strategies of genomic companies are as innovative as their research strategies and different from the traditional approaches of the biotechnology companies.

Genomics plays an important role in fulfilling the wishes of biopharmaceutical industry to produce more effective drugs for a wider range of diseases, to shorten development times, and to bring drugs to market in a cost-effective manner.

Although pharmacogenetic/pharmacogenomic information on the drugs is not required today by regulatory agencies, it may be a desirable thing for the companies to provide as it may facilitate the drug approval process. Identification of a population of good responders may be a good strategy for approval of an orphan drug. Incorporation of pharmacogenetic information into earlier stages of clinical trials has the advantage that it can be used to answer regulatory questions on genetic variability at a later stage when further studies to obtain such information would delay the approval process.

Drug targets are already abundant. The challenge is in selecting targets with the highest probability of relevance to disease pathogenesis. This is where functional genomics will play an important role. New high-density microchip arrays will also facilitate screening of small molecules that are preferred to large molecules that are difficult to administer therapeutically. Most drugs on the market act on about 400–500 genetic disease targets. The focus of drug development is on about 100 diseases that affect most people in the world and 1000 genes are important for these diseases, if one assumes that about 10 genes contribute to each disease. The number of potential targets can thus jump to 10,000 if we double the genetic disease targets to 1000, providing substantial opportunities for drug discovery.

If the genomic technologies described in this report succeed in rapidly increasing the number of promising drugs for clinical development, a possible drawback could be the shifting of bottleneck in drug development from drug discovery to clinical trials. This drawback would be more than compensated by the overall reduction of drug development by application of pharmacogenetic/ pharmacogenomic approaches.

