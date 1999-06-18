TerraGen, Schering-Plough Collaboration to Focus on Discovery of Anti-Infectives

TerraGen Discovery Inc. (Vancouver, BC, Canada) and Schering-Plough Research Institute (SPRI; Kenilworth, NJ) have established a second collaboration to discover novel anti-infective compounds. TerraGen will apply its lead discovery capabilities to identify small molecule lead compounds from its NatChem library of microbial extracts. Under the terms of the agreement, TerraGen will receive research funding, milestone payments, and royalties on any products developed as a result of the collaboration. Additional financial terms were not disclosed.

TerraGen will work with SPRI to identify and characterize promising anti-infective leads from TerraGen's NatChem library, which contains extracts from rare and diverse naturally occurring microbes. TerraGen will first screen over 30,000 extracts using SPRI's anti-infective assays, and prioritize and scale up production of those with desirable activities. SPRI will be responsible for the development of any leads resulting from the collaboration.

TerraGen Discovery Inc. is an integrated drug discovery company focused on generating novel small molecule drug leads from traditionally inaccessible and rare microbes.

Schering-Plough Research Institute is the pharmaceutical research arm of Schering-Plough Corp. (Madison, NJ).

For more information: Mario Thomas, President and CEO, TerraGen Discovery Inc., 300-2386 East Mall, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3, Canada. Tel: 604-221-8896. Fax: 604-221-8881.