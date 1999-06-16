Study Subjects Have Positive Experiences in Clinical Trials, Report Says

Contrary to recent reports in the popular press, study subjects have actually had positive experiences participating in clinical trials, according to the results of a CenterWatch (Boston) survey.

The survey, conducted in March and April 1999, was completed by 210 patients who had participated in a clinical trial within the past year. Seventy-five percent of study subjects said that they would "definitely" participate in another clinical trial. In addition, a high percentage of patients reported that clinical research professionals—including the principal investigator and study coordinator—were professional, respectful, and knowledgeable. And nearly 90% of patients rated the quality of care they received in clinical trials "Good" to "Excellent." Only 2% reported that they had received "Poor" quality of care.

"The recent critical stories in the media are important because they provide insight into ways to improve the clinical trials process," said Ken Getz, president and publisher of CenterWatch. "Still, the portrayal of unethical and corrupt practices as commonplace is not accurate. These stories focus on the isolated bad apples and fail to acknowledge the consistently positive opinions of the vast majority of patients who are volunteering their time and benefiting by their participation in clinical trials today."

A summary of the results of this survey is published in the June issue of the CenterWatch newsletter, a monthly publication focusing on the clinical trials industry.

