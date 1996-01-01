Spin Columns Source: Princeton Separations, Inc.

Princeton Separations, Inc.Sep spin columns are centrifugal size exclusion columns designed to remove unincorporated dideoxy terminators from cycle sequencing reactions with up to 99% accuracy. They can also be used for desalting, nick translation, and end-labeling reactions, and removing small primers from PCR reactions. The spin columns are provided in a dry-gel format which can process samples from 20–100µL. Users have a choice of buffers to hydrate the column, and phenol/chloroform and ethanol need not be used in protocols.

