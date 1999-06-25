Solving an "Insoluble" Problem Leads to Novel HIV Therapeutic

Despite the continuing demand for new anti-HIV drugs, there are very few, if any, compounds in development with a novel mechanism of action that could reduce the risk of resistance development during anti-HIV therapy. So when Michael A. Parniak, senior scientist at the McGill AIDS Centre in Montreal, synthesized Fe306—a compound that appeared in early testing to have some novel inhibitor properties of the multiple enzymatic activities of HIV including RNAseH and reverse transcriptase of HIV-1—hopes ran high that the drug candidate had the potential to fulfill this need and be used as an anti-AIDS drug.

Unfortunately, Fe306 has a major drawback : it is practically insoluble in water, making it nearly useless for delivery through conventional oral or injectible routs. That would have been the end of the story if it weren't for Montreal-based biopharmaceutical company Supratek Pharma Inc., whose proprietary Biotransport carriers combine unique mechanisms of action for targeting and biological response modification. Biotransport improves the biological activity of conventional and biotechnology drugs without changing their molecular structure.

When Fe306 was incorporated into one of the Biotransport carriers, the resulting formulation became highly water soluble. The results astounded Parniak. "Not only was our compound now water soluble, we found that the new formulation had a significantly improved antiviral activity that had not been achieved by any of the currently used anti-HIV drugs."

Following these early discoveries, Supratek entered into a collaborative research agreement with the McGill University AIDS Centre, through which the company received an exclusive worldwide licence for the drug and its subsequent development. In preclinical testing, the new anti-AIDS compound, now designated SP1093V, has shown simultaneous activity against both acute and persistent HIV-1 infections in standard experimental models.

Unlike all other AIDS therapeutics, SP1093V blocks both preintegrational and postintegrational phase of the viral reproduction by inhibiting multiple enzymatic activities of HIV-1, including RNAseH.

Most anti-HIV drugs tend to fall into one of two categories: reverse transcriptase or protease inhibitors, which act at different stages of the virus life cycle. SP1093V appears to be effective at both these stages and shows new mechanisms of action, some of which have yet to be completely identified. However, what has been determined so far is that the inhibition of multiple viral targets by SP1093V appears to be related to the ability of the compound to dissociate and/or prevent the formation of the RT dimer that is required for all three enzymatic activities of RT.

The experiments on HIV-1-infected cells have shown that SP1093V effectively inhibits both acute and persistent infection, and affects reproduction of the virus at both pre- and postintegrational phases. In addition, with HIV-1 strains resistant to nucleotide and non-nucleotide RT inhibitors SP1093V was shown to be effective against them. Furthermore, during a 12-week testing period, SP1093V did not induce resistance development, while other anti HIV compounds induce resistant virus in a much shorter time.

According to Oleg Romar, chairman and CEO of Supratek Pharma, the AIDS virus develops immunity even to modern, apparently effective combination drug therapies. "There is a rapidly developing need for novel anti-HIV drugs due to resistance which affects patients undergoing highly active anti-retroviral therapy. The multidrug resistance phenomenon of HIV quasi-species is not well understood, however the need for new therapeutic strategies is clear."

Supratek is aggressively developing SP1093V and plans to file an IND later in the year.

For more information: Oleg Romar, Chairman and CEO, Supratek Pharma Inc., Suite 700, 275 St. Jacques, Montreal, PQ, Canada H2Y 1M9. Tel: 514-849-6094. Fax: 514-282-1338.