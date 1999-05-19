Scientists Find Anti-Cancer Compound in the Trash

A team of University of Illinois (Champaign, IL) scientists is searching for disease-fighting compounds in the most unexpected of places: the trash piles of byproducts at crop-processing plants. And according to initial laboratory tests on cultured mammalian and human cells, an ethanol extract of soybean molasses—which the researchers harvested from one such processing plant—represses the ability of at least one dietary carcinogen to damage the DNA of normal cells. Reports on this research will be published in the May issue of Agricultural Research, and later in the journal Teratogenesis, Carcinogenesis and Mutagenesis.

At the Environmental Mutagen Society Meeting in Washington, DC, the team reported that the structure of the active compound—named phytochemical complex 100 (PCC 100)—contains a combination of chemicals known as saponins. The team also reported that PCC suppresses the growth rate of cancer cells, and that an isolated soy-protein fraction drastically reduces the growth rate of human colon cancer.

The apparent positive effects of soy protein and its estrogen-like isoflavones have been well documented. But this still-evolving technique may allow scientists to more precisely identify the specific protein agents and the anti-cancer mechanisms that are involved, said team leader Michael J. Plewa, a geneticist in the department of crop sciences.

"It is strange to be running off to the rain forest to yank up weird plants when we may already be sitting on mountains of very useful pharmaceutical agents in our own corn and soybean fields," Plewa said. "During crop processing, raw materials are modified by mechanical disruption, chemical extraction and changes in temperatures and pressures. Agents you take out of plants for food or processing products may not necessarily be the ones that are actually in the plants or seeds themselves. They may have been modified."

Plewa's team includes U. of I. colleagues A. Lane Rayburn, B.A. Francis, and several students, and M. Berhow of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Collaborative work is continuing with BIBRA International in the UK and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Decatur, IL). Funding for exploring the byproducts and developing assays to find anti-mutagens and anti-carcinogens comes from the U.S. Soybean Board and Illinois Soybean Operating Board.

"We are looking to prevent environmental carcinogens ingested in our diet from affecting normal cells in our bodies, and to isolate agents that slow down the growth rate of already existing cancer cells," Plewa said. "If we can repress their growth, we might be able to extend the use and heighten the effectiveness of therapeutic drugs, chemotherapy, and radiation."

For more information: Michael J. Plewa, Professor of Crop Sciences, University of Illinois, 1101 W. Peabody, Champaign, IL 61820. Tel: 217-333-3614. Email: m-plewa@staff.uiuc.edu.