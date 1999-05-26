Report Evaluates Role of Chemokines in Chronic Inflammatory Conditions

Chemokines, a group of chemotactic cytokines that induce processes important in immune and inflammatory responses, have become the focus of research activity for scientists at universities and biopharmaceutical companies. Researchers believe that antichemokine therapy may offer advantages over other immunomodulatory approaches. Two of these advantages are: a much higher degree of specificity, which could translate into less systemic immunosuppression, and lower manufacturing costs, which could result in relatively lower treatment costs and thus greater prescription share relative to other investigational therapies for inflammatory diseases.

Decision Resources (Waltham, MA) has released a new report that evaluates the role chemokines play in chronic inflammatory conditions. This study, entitled "Chemokines in Inflammatory Disease," begins with an overview of chemokines, then examines inflammatory diseases mediated by these agents. Conditions covered include rheumatoid arthritis (RA), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), asthma, allergic rhinitis, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis. After briefly reviewing current and emerging therapies for these conditions, the study considers the role of chemokines, suggesting targets for potential antichemokine drugs.

The report also details various antichemokine strategies, including those actually in development, and assesses the commercial potential of antichemokine agents in a general manner. If these therapies fulfill their promise as highly selective immunosuppressants, the impact will be substantial—by 2007, sales of these agents for RA, IBD, psoriasis, and asthma could exceed $1 billion in the world's seven major pharmaceutical markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

This study is part of Immune Disease, a multiclient service that evaluates the commercial potential of drugs in research and development to treat immune- related disorders.

Decision Resources Inc. provides research publications, advisory services, and consulting designed to help clients shape strategy, allocate resources, and master their chosen markets.

For more information: Decision Resources Inc., Bay Colony Corporate Center, 1100 Winter Street, Waltham, MA 02451. Tel: 781-487-3737. Fax: 781-487-5750.