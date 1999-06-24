Plant Extract Produces Significant Reversal of Diabetes

On the surface, PharmaTerra Inc.'s (Seattle) June 21 acquisition of exclusive worldwide rights to a proprietary extract from the plant Gymnema sylvestre promised to be yet another "herbal" story. According to PharmaTerra, the patent-pending orally administered extract, known as ProBeta, appeared to restore the pancreas' natural insulin-producing machinery. In addition, the herb lowers glycosylated hemoglobin, blood glucose, and triglyceride levels in both type 1 and type 2 diabetics.

Not impressed? It's hard to blame anyone for being skeptical, given the recent flurry of non-substantiated claims (most of which "have not been reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration," as the typical disclaimer states).

A MedLine search (http://www.nlm.nih.gov) uncovered 15 papers on Gymnema and diabetes, of which more than 80% showed very impressive results—mostly in animals—for the herb's ability to enhance glucose tolerance and perhaps induce the pancreas to regenerate its islet cells, which are decimated by type 1 diabetes. Fifteen studies covering mostly animal subjects and about 200 humans pale by comparison to clinical trials conducted by drug companies, which sometimes include data from tens of thousands of patients. But viewed as a new drug—a lead compound, if you will (even though the herb probably contains many active substances)—the evidence so far for Gymnema is fairly good.

In one human study conducted by PharmaTerra, 100% of the 22 type 2 diabetics taking ProBeta with conventional oral hypoglycemic medications improved by all blood measures. The average decrease in glycosylated hemoglobin and fasting blood glucose levels was 28% over the course of the 20-month study; average cholesterol levels decreased by 11%, triglycerides by 16%, and free fatty acids by 21%. Five of the 22 ProBeta-treated patients in this study were able to stop their conventional oral hyperglycemic medications completely and continue on ProBeta alone, while the other 17 were able to decrease their oral hypoglycemic medications by half. No adverse side effects were noted in the ProBeta group.

All subjects in the control group, which consisted of 25 type 2 diabetics taking only conventional oral hypoglycemic medications, remained the same or worsened relative to initial values.

Even more impressive results were obtained in type 1 (insulin-dependent) diabetics. ProBeta was given to 31 type 1 diabetics between the ages of 10 and 50 years. Blood glucose, glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c), as well as cholesterol and triglyceride levels were compared to these measures in 37 control diabetic patients between the ages of 8 and 30 years who were only treated with insulin. Patients of both the treated and control groups were seen at hospital daily during the study period, which lasted three years.

After a month, patients treated with ProBeta began to develop mild hypoglycemic episodes as their pancreases began to produce more insulin, so their supplemental insulin dose was reduced by about 10 units at a time. All patients in the treated group were able to reduce their insulin intake by nearly half as mean blood glucose levels were reduced 32%, from 232 to 152 mg/dl over the course of the study. There was a statistically significant reduction in glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) during the first 6–8 months of therapy and a decrease in serum amylase, but levels of both remained higher than the normal values. Importantly, cholesterol levels, which normally are elevated in diabetics, were brought down to normal levels, and triglyceride and fatty acid levels were lowered as well.

A third study, conducted in rats, showed that ProBeta treatment rapidly produced a doubling in the number of pancreatic islet cells in diabetic rats. After 20 days, one ProBeta formulation appeared to effect a complete cure of diabetes in the rats, whose islet cells were previously destroyed by the toxin streptozotocin.

The rat study was remarkable because it demonstrated, for the first time, that the underlying dysfunction in type 1 diabetes—destruction of pancreatic islet cells—is reversible. One other technique for partially boosting islet cells developed by McGill University scientists about four years ago, only works on a subset of islet-depleted animals, apparently because the method turns on just one set of genes responsible for islet cell regeneration.

By Angelo DePalma