Phytomedics Receives Patent for Recovering Polypeptides from Plants

The US Patent and Trademark Office has granted Phytomedics Inc. (Willingboro, NJ) an allowance on an invention entitled "Methods for Recovering Polypeptides from Plants and Portions Thereof." The patent describes Phytomedics invention for the genetic transformation of live green plants to synthesize and secrete large quantities of polypeptides from both their roots and leaves, as well as methods for their collection.

The invention, called Repost, is a proprietary technology for the expression and continuous recovery of recombinant proteins from the secretions of roots and leaves of plants, which express a foreign gene. The technology offers a high-yield and low-cost recombinant protein production method with simplified downstream processing and large-scale manufacturing potential. It provides a novel, cost-effective solution to increasing yields and simplifying protein extraction and purification.

Tests have indicated that Repost can produce at least 10 times the amounts of recombinant protein over the lifetime of the plant than expression methods that require extraction of harvested plant material. The technology harnesses the biosynthetic capacity of a green plant on a higher scale, exploiting the round-the-clock ability of a living plant for continuous, cost-effective manufacturing of recombinant proteins without killing the plant. Conceptually, Repost is similar to natural rubber and maple syrup production, which are rare examples of continuous manufacturing processes producing extremely high yields over the lifetime of the plant.

Phytomedics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology firm. In addition to research into recombinant protein biomanufacturing, Phytomedics has developed a broad range of integrated life science biotechnologies for applications such as pharmaceutical and agrichemical discovery, gene amplification for crop engineering, bioactive peptide development, and production of scientifically optimized nutraceuticals.

For more information: Yair Devash, President and CEO, Phytomedics Inc., Hill International Building, Suite 3, One Levitt Parkway, Willingboro, NJ 08046. Tel: 609-835-1600. Fax: 609-835-8510.