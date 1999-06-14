Parexel Report Shows Clinical Trials Surge to New Records

The initiation of new pharmaceutical trials in the US surged 14% in 1998 to set a new record for the third consecutive year, according to a recent study published in Parexel International Corp.'s (Boston, MA) Pharmaceutical R&D Statistical Sourcebook 1999. The study of pharmaceutical R&D trends shows that newly initiated clinical trials by the pharmaceutical industry rose 39.1% from January 1995 through year-end 1998. According to this latest study data, the pharmaceutical industry submitted 498 investigational new drug applications (INDs) in 1998, compared to 437 and 412 in 1997 and 1996, respectively. The number of "active" commercial INDs, which provide a measure of the pharmaceutical industry's ongoing clinical trial activity, also rose in 1998 to 3,594, a 5.2% increase over 1997.

The increase in US clinical research starts was even more dramatic for biological and biotechnology products, according to the report. During fiscal year 1998, commercial IND submissions for biologics/biotech products surged 28%, to 264 submissions (compared to 207 in the previous fiscal year). The 264 biologics/biotech submissions are in addition to the 498 submissions for drugs. As in previous years, new pharmaceutical research starts (not including biologic/biotech submissions) in the oncology area dominated new clinical trial activity in 1998, accounting for 22.3% of all new drug clinical trials within the US. In 1998, new pharmaceutical trials for cancer treatments were double the number of new cancer trials initiated in 1995. The other most active areas for the initiation of new pharmaceutical trials in 1998 were for neuropharmacological drugs and reproductive/urologic agents—each with 52 commercial IND submissions (or 10.4% of the total).

Some important European markets have also reported increases in new clinical trial research activity. The UK's Medicines Control Agency (MCA), for example, reported that 1998 clinical trial submissions surpassed both 1996 and 1997 levels. Not every pharmaceutical market experienced record growth. Japan experienced sharp declines in domestic commercial activity, due largely to regulatory and economic factors. In Japan, only 83 new clinical trial applications were submitted during 1997, just half the number submitted in the early 1990s, setting a record low, according to the Sourcebook 1999.

For more information: Mark Mathieu, Director of Publications, Parexel International, 900 Chelmsford St., Suite 308, Lowell, MA 01851. Tel: 978-275-0062, ext. 2176. Fax: 978-275-4263. Email: mark.mathieu@parexel.com.