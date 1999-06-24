Ophidian to Commence Clinical Testing of GI Drug

Ophidian Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Madison, WI) is moving ahead with its plans to begin Phase II clinical testing of its lead drug, OPHD001, for Clostridium difficile-associated disease. The trial is expected to begin this summer. Ophidian also plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application to the FDA by the end of the first quarter of 2000 to begin clinical trials for another gastrointestinal product, OPHD002, an oral anti-cytokine antibody formulation for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

"We have learned a great deal about orally-delivered antibodies through the development of OPHD001. From this knowledge and extensive new laboratory studies, we have found that the oral delivery of our avian antibodies is effective in treating inflammatory intestinal diseases in animals," said Douglas Stafford, Ophidian's President and CEO. "This creates a new significant therapeutic application for our core technology in the area of inflammatory bowel diseases."

Ophidian's technology allows for topical delivery of therapeutic antibodies to diseased regions of the intestinal tract with oral dosing techniques. Topical delivery localizes the drug effect to the intestinal tract without side effects associated with systemic administration.

Ophidian is a development-stage pharmaceutical company.

For more information: Douglas Stafford, President and CEO, Ophidian Pharmaceuticals Inc., 5445 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Madison, WI 53711. Tel: 608-271-0878. Fax: 608-277-2395.