Novo Nordisk Licenses DGI's Diogenesis Drug Discovery Platform

DGI BioTechnologies, which is majority-owned by New Brunswick Scientific Co. Inc. (NBS; Edison, NJ), has entered into an agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S (Bagsvaerd, Denmark) granting Novo Nordisk access to DGI's Diogenesis drug discovery platform technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, DGI will receive technology transfer and licensing fees, as well as significant additional payments if specified development milestones are met. DGI will also receive royalties on sales of any Novo Nordisk products resulting from the use of DGI's technology. In addition, Novo Nordisk will fund collaborative research to be conducted by DGI. The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Diogenesis is a drug discovery platform that rapidly and inexpensively creates unique assays that can identify small organic molecules as drug discovery lead candidates. The platform utilizes molecular, biological, and immunological tools to scan known pharmaceutical targets. This new approach reduces the time and risk involved in drug discovery, establishes a capability for computer-based drug model screening and rational drug design, and at the end offers orally active compounds to replace injectable versions of drugs.

DGI BioTechnologies is a biotechnology-based research company formed to develop its proprietary small molecule drug discovery platform, Diogenesis.

New Brunswick Scientific Co. Inc. designs and manufactures a wide variety of research equipment and scientific instruments for the life sciences.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a pharmaceutical manufacturer and producer of industrial enzymes.

For more information: Arthur J. Blume, President and COO, DGI Biotechnologies, 40 Talmadge Rd., Edison, NJ 08817-3319. Tel: 732-287-2034. Fax: 732-287-1486.