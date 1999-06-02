NIH Tech Transfer Offering Monoclonals for Thymidylate Synthase

The National Institutes of Health has developed a new assay for thymidylate synthase—an enzyme whose tissue levels indicate the appropriateness and potential success of anticancer agents. NIH has made this assay available for licensing by companies in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics industries.

The fluoropyrimidines are an important group of antineoplastic agents that are widely used to treat gastrointestinal tumors, breast tumors, and epithelial tumors of the upper aerodigestive tract. Thymidylate synthase (TS) catalyzes the methylation of deoxyuridine monophosphate (dUMP) to deoxythymidine monophosphate (dTMP). The de novo synthesis of dTMP is an essential step in the synthesis of pyrimidine nucleotides and DNA biosynthesis. TS enzyme inhibition is one of the main biochemical events underlying the antineoplastic action of the fluoropyrimidines 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) and fluorodeoxyuridine (FudR). The clinical importance of TS has been noted by several investigators who have demonstrated in vivo as well as in vitro that TS enzyme levels in neoplastic cells rise rapidly when cells are exposed to 5-fluorouracil. Thus, the ability of a tumor to overexpress the TS enzyme may play a key role in the development of tumor resistance and may represent an important protective mechanism in response to this drug.

The quantitation and detection of TS in human tissues has traditionally been performed by enzymatic biochemical assays that either measure catalytic activity or measure the amount of radiolabeled FdUMP binding to TS following extraction of the enzyme from cells and tissue. These assays have several limitations when applied to the measurement of TS activity in human tissue samples. While the assays have the required sensitivity for quantifying enzyme in vitro malignant cells in culture, they lack adequate sensitivity to measure the lower levels of enzyme activity in human tumors. Recently, monoclonal antibodies have been developed to human TS that have the required sensitivity and specificity to detect and quantify TS in formalin-fixed tissue sections.

These monoclonal antibodies to TS provide a method for determining the prognosis of a patient afflicted with breast cancer or with primary colorectal cancer by measuring the level of TS expression in biopsy tissue samples by using these antibodies specific to thymidylate synthase. These monoclonal antibodies further provide a method for predicting the benefit of chemotherapy for a patient afflicted with breast cancer. This methodology is derived from the discovery that high TS expression is associated with a poor prognosis in node-positive, but not in node-negative, breast cancer patients. Further, in clinical trials on more than 2,500 patients, TS expression was not found to be correlated with other prognostic factors including tumor size, ER status, PR Status, tumor grade, vessel invasion, and histology.

The expression of TS is also an important independent prognosticator of disease-free survival and overall survival in patients with colorectal cancer. In a study of the prognostic importance of the level of TS expression in patients with primary colorectal cancer, the level of TS expression in the primary rectal cancers of 294 of 801 patients was immunohistochemically assessed with the TS-106 monoclonal antibodies. Forty-nine percent of patients whose tumors had low TS levels were disease-free at 5 years, compared with 27% of patients with high levels of TS. Moreover, 60% of patients with low TS levels were alive after 5 years, compared with 40% of patients with high TS levels. The level of TS expression remained prognostic for both disease-free survival and survival independent of the stage of disease and other pathologic characteristics evaluated.

For more information: J. R. Dixon, Licensing Agent, National Institutes of Health Office of Technology Transfer, 6011 Executive Blvd., Rockville, MD 20852. Tel: 301-496-7056. Email: jd212g@nih.gov.