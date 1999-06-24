New Alzheimer's/Parkinson's Treatment Prevents Mitochondrial DNA Damage

The US Patents and Trademarks Office has issued Verne Mendel Medical Corp. (La Jolla, CA) a patent entitled "Tetramine Treatment of Neurological Disorders" (No. 5,906,996). The patent refers to a new drug treatment that targets early changes in the brain that lead directly Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

The new treatment is based on two important research findings from the 1980s. In 1983, researchers discovered that many people exposed to a heroin contaminant called MPTP eventually developed Parkinson's disease. Then, in 1984, researchers identified a portion of the beta amyloid protein that is deposited in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. These findings led researchers to focus on how and why earlier components of brain cell damage occur, and how the damage could be prevented. The key was learning how mitochondria are damaged and, under some circumstances, not repaired.

Michael A. Murphy, president of Verne Mendel, found a way to prevent the mitochondrial DNA damage, providing protection and repair by substances called polyamines—compounds in the body that regulate many aspects of DNA function.

"This strategy gives a handle on a cascade of twelve events that occur in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease, including the regulation of growth factor production, receptor activities, enzymes activities which cause the amyloid production, and conservation of the brain's dopamine," Murphy said. "Drugs currently in use or previously researched have not influenced mitochondrial DNA, and have been directed at only one in the progressive chain of events associated with these diseases. This drug addresses all twelve of them, and, hopefully, stops the diseases in their tracks."

Verne Mendel Medical Corp. is a developmental stage pharmaceutical company.

