Neomorphic Software, SyStemix Collaboration Focuses on Novel Gene Identification

Neomorphic Software Inc. (Berkeley, CA) and SyStemix Inc. (Palo Alto, CA) have entered a collaboration to identify novel genes in SyStemix's proprietary gene sequence databases. The companies will use Neomorphic's hidden Markov model (HMM)-based technology to find genes in sequences that cannot be classified using existing sequence analysis tools.

Hidden Markov models were originally developed by researchers in the field of speech recognition. These statistical models have proved effective in the analysis of biological data, including gene and protein sequences. The use of HMMs for biological sequence analysis was co-pioneered by David Haussler at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Haussler is a founding member of Neomorphic's scientific advisory board and will serve as an advisor to the scientists in this collaboration.

Neomorphic Software Inc. is an information technology company offering bioinformatics applications that enable biologists to manage, analyze, visualize, and interactively mine genomics data.

SyStemix Inc., a Novartis (Basel, Switzerland) company, is committed to combining sophisticated cell biology with advanced molecular biology techniques (genetic manipulation) as well as device and process technologies to develop novel healthcare products to treat diseases such as cancer and AIDS.

