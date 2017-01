Multi-channel Pipettors Source: Matrix Technologies Corporation

Impact and Impact2 single and multi-channel pipettors are available in different configurations and five volume ranges

The products use software to allow the user to program protocols of up to 40 steps. The pipettors store th last program ready for when the instrument is used again.

Multi-channel units are available with an EXP feature that allows multi-channel transfer between different multi-well or multi-tube formats.

<%=company%>, 22 Friars Dr., Hudson, NH 03051. Tel: 800-345-0206; Fax: 603-595-0106.