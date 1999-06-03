Molecular "Braille" Advances in Steroid Hormone Research

Contents

Introduction

Rapid Identification of SRMs

Estrogen Receptor—A Model for Molecular Braille

Applying Biokeys to Nuclear Receptors

Introduction

Novalon Pharmaceutical Corp. (Durham, NC), in collaboration with scientists at Duke University (Durham, NC), have reported on a new technology, known as Molecular Braille, for detecting modulators of nuclear receptors. In the March 30 issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Novalon and Duke scientists describe the use of selective probes for estrogen receptor (ER) alpha and beta to detect conformational changes of the receptors induced by therapeutic compounds such as AstraZeneca's (London) Nolvadex, American Home Products' (Madison, NJ) Premarin, and Eli Lilly & Co.'s (Indianapolis) Evista.

The studies reported in PNAS demonstrate Novalon's use of a cell-free system to distinguish differential agonists and antagonists of ER without the use of cellular or animal models. For ER, the data show the potential of Molecular Braille to accelerate the discovery of new drugs for breast cancer, osteoporosis, and post-menopausal symptoms.

"This research represents a breakthrough in the discovery of novel modulators of nuclear receptors," said Dana M. Fowlkes, Novalon's chairman and CEO. "Novalon is exploiting this breakthrough not only for estrogen receptor but also for other receptors such as glucocorticoid receptor, the PPAR family, and several orphan receptors."

In the PNAS article, Novalon and Duke researchers describe the identification of unique probes for estrogen receptor utilizing Novalon's structured libraries of over 20 billion biopolymers to identify surrogate ligands, known as BioKeys. In addition, Novalon and Duke scientists demonstrate dose-dependent changes in the binding affinities of 8 BioKeys for ER alpha and 8 BioKeys for ER beta when known modulators of ER were introduced. These changes in binding affinity reflect changes in the structure of the receptor that correlate with changes in biological activity.

"The probes we've described open up whole new pathways of therapeutic inquiry for ER," said Lisa Paige, Novalon senior scientist. "Some of the probes enable the identification of novel compounds that interact outside the ligand binding site on ER. Others allow us to recognize compounds that selectively inhibit the growth of Tamoxifen-resistant breast cancers. Still other probes are ER beta specific, thereby opening new opportunities of discovery for ER beta-specific modulators." Since ER beta is a drug discovery target of unknown biological function, Novalon scientists believe these latter tools could be particularly useful in understanding the function of ER beta.

Novalon is currently using the BioKeys to conduct high-throughput screening of small molecule libraries against ER. In addition, the company is pursuing strategic alliances for the Molecular Braille system with ER and with other nuclear receptors.

Rapid Identification of SRMs

Receptor-based pharmacology has been the hallmark of the modern pharmaceutical industry. As discussed above, drugs that act on many receptors are not simply agonists or antagonists but rather selective receptor modulators (SRMs) having different effects in different tissues. Molecular Braille differentiates one type of receptor modulator from another.

Conventional receptor screening technology is limited to measuring affinity. Molecular Braille permits rapid identification of compounds by their effects on receptor structure.

Current technologies, using cumbersome cell-based assays, can at best distinguish an agonist from an antagonist in a single tissue type. Novalon's studies suggest that BioKeys can be used as sensitive probes of nuclear receptor structure. The use of the appropriate BioKeys can permit the rapid in vitro classification of drug-like compounds into several categories with potentially unique biological activities. This permits the discovery of drugs that have the desirable effects of current drugs without the undesirable side effects.

Estrogen Receptor—A Model for Molecular Braille

Novalon has demonstrated the potential of BioKeys by applying them to estrogen receptors alpha (ERalpha) and beta (ERbeta). Using ERalpha, Novalon scientists screened the Company's proprietary BioKey libraries and identified several classes of BioKeys that bind with high affinity (< 1µm="" kd).="" using="" representative="" members="" of="" each="" class="" (individually,="" a="" biokey),="" novalon="" scientists="" screened="" eralpha="" in="" the="" presence="" of="" several="" known="" agonists="" and="" antagonists="" and="" discovered="" that="" the="" binding="" affinity="" of="" the="" identified="" biokeys="" varies="" depending="" upon="" the="" presence="" or="" absence="" of="" these="" compounds.="">

Molecular Braille applied to the estrogen receptor. The composite image of BioKeys binding in the presence of known agonists and antagonists is known as Molecular Braille for predicting differential modulation of receptor action. By screening new compounds with BioKey classes, it's possible to categorize the potential tissue selectivity of these compounds.

The binding profile of eight distinct BioKeys with ERalpha in the presence of each of the known compounds provides a method for fingerprinting new compounds for their agonist or antagonist properties. For example, compounds that have a pattern similar to that of ICI 182,780 might be expected to have a generally antagonist activity. Compounds that have a pattern similar to that of Premarin might be expected to have a more universal agonist activity. Compounds that have other patterns, similar to the profiles of Raloxifene or Tamoxifen, might be expected to have tissue-selective agonist or antagonist attributes.

Applying Biokeys to Nuclear Receptors

Novalon's research with estrogen receptor demonstrates that BioKeys can be used as sensitive probes of nuclear receptor structure. While conventional screens for drugs that act on nuclear receptors mainly rank-order compounds based on their affinity for a receptor, Novalon's Molecular Braille can be used to identify uncommon, yet potentially valuable, compounds with unique biological activities. This technology should provide Novalon with many opportunities to discover drugs that act on well-validated targets that were previously thought to have limited new potential.

For example, prednisone acts at the glucocorticoid receptor and is the gold standard for blocking the immune response. But prednisone's side effects, involving non-immune tissues such as brain and muscle, are well known. Novalon believes that it can rapidly identify drugs that retain the immune modulatory activity of prednisone, yet lack the toxic neural and metabolic side effects.

Another example is the androgen (testosterone) receptor. Androgen agonists are known to be powerful anabolic compounds, which can reverse muscle wasting and enhance physical performance. However, these positive effects come with numerous side effects, including sterility and increased likelihood of prostate and liver cancer and cardiovascular disease. Novalon believes that Molecular Braille can rapidly identify drugs that maintain the useful anabolic effects of androgens but lack the toxic effects. Furthermore, such a screening program should also be able to identify selective androgen receptor modulators that can be used to treat prostatatic hypertrophy and cancer with fewer undesirable side effects than current therapeutics.

Novalon envisions three distinct ways of applying its BioKey technology in the field of nuclear receptor drug discovery:

Screening known receptors for new active compounds. Using Novalon's method, lead compounds are sorted into subgroups based upon their selective modulation profiles as described above. This contrasts with traditional methods that rank active compounds by binding affinity alone. In addition, Novalon's assays offer a rapid way of screening combinatorial libraries and other compound collections that may not have been previously screened against nuclear receptors. Finally, the technology offers a rapid method for identifying new classes of compounds that have not been characterized. For example, in the case of estrogen receptor (ER), new compounds may be identified that interact with transcriptional activation sites for which BioKeys have been identified.

In Step 1, target proteins related to a particular disease are used to select surrogate ligands from BioKey biopolymer libraries. These ligands have selective affinity for the targets functional sites, substituting for the natural ligands, which are either unknown or inaccessible. In step 2, BioKeys are used in assay modules to identify chemical leads from compound libraries. These leads are invaluable to "pharmacologically validate" targets and to provide an initial point for lead development.

Categorizing active compounds. Until now, there has not been a suitable method for screening compounds in vitro to test for tissue selectivity. Most screening methods are either natural-ligand displacement assays, which do not distinguish agonists from antagonists, or laborious cell-based assays, which are inefficient for profiling large collections of compounds as they can only separate compounds by affinity. The highest affinity compounds may not modulate the receptor structure in a manner consistent with the desired biological activity. Novalon's approach is to identify distinct classes of BioKeys that bind to different sites on the nuclear receptor. Based upon the differential binding of the BioKeys in the presence of active compounds, Novalon then develops a profile for each compound that permits categorization of the compound relative to others. Subsequently, compounds from each category are characterized biologically. Once a category has been identified with the appropriate biological activity, its members can be moved to medicinal chemistry for optimization. Most importantly, the fast and efficient Molecular Braille assay can be used to follow the lead optimization process. This will assure that the biological selectivity and specificity of optimized leads are retained as potency and bioavailability are improved.

Screening orphan nuclear receptors. The role of many nuclear receptors is unknown. These receptors provide a rich but untapped source of drug discovery targets. Traditionally, approaching these targets would involve significant biological characterization to identify the natural ligand for these receptors. Novalon's approach can circumvent this need by quickly identifying BioKeys that are selective and specific for the active and inactive forms of a given orphan receptor. Resulting BioKeys can be used to identify and characterize small molecule agonists and antagonists in a manner analogous to that for ER.

For more information: Clay B. Thorp, Director of Corporate Development, Novalon Pharmaceutical Corp., 4222 Emperor Boulevard, Suite 560, Durham, NC 27703. Tel: 919-474-8888, ext. 12. Fax: 919-474-0103.

By Angelo DePalma