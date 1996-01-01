life science research, bioscience, medical research, reagents, bioanalytical, spectrometers Source: Packard Instrument Co., Inc./Canberra Industries

Welcome to Packard Instrument Company. For over 40 years, Packard's products have been a trusted name in life science testing. During these many years of interaction between bioscience and medical research, Packard has developed an increasing number of innovative instruments, reagents and techniques.

Today, Packard's new bioanalytical spectrometers, microplate counters, imagers, liquid handlers, and reagents are helping customers worldwide to find new ways to conduct research - faster, more cost effectively, and with less labor.