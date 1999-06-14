Invitrogen Acquires Exclusive Rights to TA Cloning Method

Invitrogen Corp. (Carlsbad, CA) has acquired sole ownership of the patents that cover the technologies used in the TA Cloning method from Molecular Biology Resources Inc. (MBR; Milwaukee, WI). Previously, Invitrogen and MBR were co-owners of the patents, and Invitrogen had licensed from MBR exclusive commercial rights through next year. This acquisition gives Invitrogen exclusive worldwide royalty-free rights as the sole assignee through 2013, the life of the patents. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

TA Cloning is used in functional genomics research and gene-based drug discovery and has become the dominant PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Cloning technique among researchers worldwide. The development of TA Cloning made PCR Cloning technology faster, more efficient, more reliable, and more accessible, which has substantially increased the size of the market by allowing scientists to apply PCR Cloning to a much broader range of applications.

Through the elimination of several intermediate steps, TA Cloning enables direct, efficient cloning of specific DNA fragments generated by PCR, one of the most widely used molecular biology techniques. While conventional PCR Cloning methods typically yield a success rate of 50–60%, Invitrogen's TA Cloning kits have a success rate of over 90%.

Invitrogen develops, manufactures, and markets research tools in kit form that simplify and improve gene cloning, gene expression, and gene analysis techniques as well as other molecular biological activities. Invitrogen also provides gene cloning and expression services on a contract basis using its high-throughput gene cloning and expression technology.

For more information: Lyle Turner, CEO, Invitrogen Corp., 1600 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad, CA 92008. Tel: 760-603-7200. Fax: 760-603-7207.