instrumentation,kiosks,kiosk printer,receipt printer,retail,micro-thermal,bar coding,equipment,labeling,printing Source: Seiko Instruments USA Inc., Micro Printer Division

Seiko Instruments is the world's largest manufacturer of small-format, direct thermal printing solutions. Our success is based on a "total solutions" approach to customer satisfaction that begins with a broad selection of thermal printing choices to suit almost every environment and continues with highly knowledgeable engineering support, responsive customer service, and product distribution throughout North, Central and South America.

Complete Family of Thermal Printers.

We offer an expansive line of thermal printing mechanisms and standalone thermal printers, each providing a unique combination of physical and performance characteristics. Each printer choice solves specialized and proprietary problems in a specific range of applications to help you design for established products as well as emerging applications.

World of Applications.

Whether your application is Medical Instrumentation, Kiosk Printing, Hand-Held Data Collection Terminals, Portable Label/Receipt Printers, Mobile Information Systems, Gaming Equipment, Bar Code or POS Systems, or Test & Measurement Devices, Seiko Instruments stands ready to assist you through all stages of design and implementation to provide a total solution in thermal technology that will spell total success for you.

Latest Technology Innovations.

Among our most recent innovations in thermal printing technology are our EZ-OP mechanisms for quick and easy paper loading, our SAM Series of very compact subassemblies combining print mechanism and controller board in one self-contained package, and optional RF capabilities for our portable and handheld standalone printers.