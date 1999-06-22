Human Genome Sciences Raises $100 Million from Private Offering

Human Genome Sciences Inc. (Rockville, MD) announced the private placement of $100 million principal amount of 5.5% Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2006. The notes are convertible into Human Genome Sciences Common Stock at a price equal to $52.20 per share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.
Human Genome Sciences plans to use the offering proceeds for:
Human Genome Sciences develops pharmaceutical products to predict, prevent, detect, treat, and cure disease based on its understanding of human and microbial genes.
For more information: William A. Haseltine, CEO, Human Genome Sciences, 9410 Key West Ave., Rockville, MD 20850-3338. Tel: 301-309-8504. Fax: 301-309-8512.