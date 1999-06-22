Human Genome Sciences Raises $100 Million from Private Offering

Human Genome Sciences Inc. (Rockville, MD) announced the private placement of $100 million principal amount of 5.5% Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2006. The notes are convertible into Human Genome Sciences Common Stock at a price equal to $52.20 per share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.

Human Genome Sciences plans to use the offering proceeds for:

Expansion of clinical trial programs now underway for two novel proteins, Myeloid Progenitor Inhibitory Factor-1 (MPIF-1) and Keratinocyte Growth Factor -2 (KGF-2).

Initiation of pre-clinical and clinical trial programs to evaluate additional protein- and gene-based drugs.

Expansion of HGS' Functional Genomics program.

Enhancement of ongoing research and development efforts.

The pursuit of patent coverage for genes and proteins including HGS' currently filed patent applications that describe more than 6,300 newly discovered human genes.

Operation and expansion of the new process development and manufacturing facility.

General corporate purposes.

Human Genome Sciences develops pharmaceutical products to predict, prevent, detect, treat, and cure disease based on its understanding of human and microbial genes.

For more information: William A. Haseltine, CEO, Human Genome Sciences, 9410 Key West Ave., Rockville, MD 20850-3338. Tel: 301-309-8504. Fax: 301-309-8512.