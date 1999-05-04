Human Genome Project Labs to Utilize Perkin-Elmer DNA Analyzer; PE Announces Company Reorganization

Perkin-Elmer Corp. (Norwalk, CT) subsidiary PE Biosystems Grp. (Foster City, CA) announced significant new orders for its ABI Prism 700 DNA Analyzer. New orders for a total of 162 systems were placed during the past month by the principal laboratories spearheading the publicly funded human genome project: the Whitehead Institute (Cambridge, MA), Baylor College of Medicine (Houston), and the Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis), all funded by the National Human Genome Research Institute (Nhgri).

The 3700 DNA Analyzer, which includes Perkin-Elmer patented technology as well as technology licensed from Hitachi Ltd. (Tokyo), is designed for a high-throughput production environment. Its automation allows for 24-hour operation with minimum operator attention. This feature enables laboratories to scale-up their operations without adding additional labor, allowing significant overall cost reductions in their sequencing efforts.

In related news, Perkin-Elmer shareholders approved a corporate reorganization earlier this week, which will result in a change in name to PE Corp. and the creation of separate securities for PE Biosystems Grp. and Celera Genomics Grp. that track the performance of these two businesses. PE Biosystems Grp., with sales of $940 million during fiscal 1998, develops and markets instrument-based systems, reagents, software, and contract-related services to the life science industry and research community. Celera Genomics Grp., a newly formed business unit, intends to become the definitive source of genomic and related medical information.

Perkin-Elmer makes life science systems for use in the pharmaceutical, food, environmental testing, agriculture, biotechnology, and chemical manufacturing industries.

For more information: Michael W. Hunkapiller, President, PE Biosystems, 850 Lincoln Centre Dr., Foster City, CA 94404-1128. Tel: 650-570-6667.