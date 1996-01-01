Gilson, Inc. Source: Gilson, Inc. USA

At Gilson, Inc., our goal is to create and maintain customer satisfaction by meeting or exceeding their needs and expectations through a company-wide commitment to quality. To that end, we have developed and implemented a formal quality management system to fulfill specific quality objectives.

Gilson, a leading manufacturer of specialized analytical instrumentation for the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industry since the early 1950's, has developed market-leading software and instrumentation for LC, SFC, Fraction Collection, Manual Liquid Handling and sample preparation for today's laboratories. Gilson's world headquarters are located in Middleton (near Madison), Wisconsin, with offices in France and Italy. With direct representatives and specially trained agents located in more than 50 countries, Gilson is able to offer complete technical support and customer service.