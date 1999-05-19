Gene-Based Cancer Treatment Stimulates Immune Response

Researchers at Jefferson Medical College (Philadelphia) are developing a new cancer treatment that works by boosting the body's defense system. The treatment involves inserting a gene for an immune-system enhancing protein into the tumor cells of advanced melanoma patients, using the vaccinia virus as a vaccine vehicle. The gene encodes granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a substance that stimulates the body's immune reaction.

Michael Mastrangelo, professor of medicine at Jefferson's Kimmel Cancer Center, and his colleagues have treated seven patients with advanced melanoma, with mixed results: two patients didn't respond, three had mixed responses, one had a partial response, and one had a complete response.

Mastrangelo's team is attempting to make the melanoma tumor more "immunogenic"—more likely to be noticed by the immune system—by altering the "cytokine milieu." For a tumor to evoke an immune response, substances called cytokines, which are involved in cell-to-cell communication, are required to attract cells that process tumor antigens—substances that attract attention to the immune system—and other cells that would react against the tumor.

Mastrangelo believes that antigen processing is the key element in generating the immune response. To enhance antigen processing, Mastrangelo explains, you need to recruit antigen-presenting cells to the tumor site, which can be done with a cytokine, GM-CSF. "This should kick off the immune response that causes tumor regression."

For GM-CSF to be manufactured at the tumor site, the scientists need to put the GM-CSF gene directly into the tumor cells, which then manufacture it themselves. To do this, Mastrangelo chose the vaccinia virus—once the vehicle for smallpox vaccination—to carry the gene. The virus, which is made to contain the GM-CSF gene, is injected into the tumor mass. The virus infects the tumor cells, placing the GM-CSF gene in the cell cytoplasm, where it functions to make GM-CSF.

To date, two advanced melanoma patients treated with the vaccinia vaccine went into complete remission, only to relapse months later. Mastrangelo believes that more research is needed. "We need to enhance the system," he says. "We need a more concentrated preparation to get a greater virus count into the tumor."

For more information: Michael Mastrangelo, Professor of Medicine, Kimmel Cancer Center, 1015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Tel: 215-955-8875.