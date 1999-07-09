Endorex Oral Delivery Technology Effective in Animal Studies

At the 26th International Symposium on the Controlled Release of Bioactive Materials in Boston, Endorex Corp. (Lake Bluff, IL) reported progress in two separate studies of its oral drug delivery technology. Recent studies demonstrate that Endorex's Orasome delivery system, a proprietary stable liposome technology, promotes the oral bioavailability of several hormone polypeptide therapeutics, insulin, and human growth hormone.

In the first study, greater than 10% of the orally administered human growth hormone was detectable in the blood of animals 30 minutes after a single administration of Orasome/hGH. Further, Orasome/insulin induced hypoglycemia after a single oral feeding. These results are significant because very rarely is 10% bioavailability achieved from oral administration of fragile proteins that are completely degraded in the gastrointestinal tract, according to Hansi Dean, senior director of drug delivery and infectious disease at Endorex and lead author of the study.

In a second study, oral vaccination of animals with a prototype polymer-based pertussis vaccine resulted in protection of animals against infection. The pertussis work was conducted at Innovax, the joint venture between Elan Corp. (Dublin, Ireland) and Endorex for the oral delivery of vaccines.

Endorex is a drug delivery and cancer products company.

