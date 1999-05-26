Drug Discovery Research Highlighted At This Year's Laboratory Automation And Robotics Symposium Source: ISLAR

ISLARternational Symposium on Laboratory Automation and Robotics (<%=company%>; Hopkinton, MA) will hold <%=company%> ‘99, the seventeenth in a continuing series of symposia dedicated to laboratory automation and robotics, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel from October 17–20, 1999. This year's program will have a strong emphasis on presentations by senior laboratory managers and on applications in drug discovery research.

The opening plenary session will feature two keynote speakers: Stefanie Nair, head of quality assurance at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., and Roger Whiting, senior VP of Roche Bioscience. Nair will speak on "Working Smarter: Automation as a Strategy for Laboratory Efficiency Objectives"; Whiting will discuss "Frontiers in Drug Discovery: Use of New Technologies."

Parallel podium presentations and afternoon poster sessions will cover a variety of automation topics in the following areas:

Drug Discovery

Pharmaceutical Development and Quality Control

Bioanalytical Research

Chemical and Related Industries

The three-day program consists of over one hundred twenty podium and poster presentations describing laboratory robotics and laboratory workstation procedures from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical laboratories. The symposium's technical presentations and informal discussions provide an opportunity for laboratory managers, automation users, and novices to exchange ideas and applications experience.

