Deep Well Tubes

The Screenmates line of 0.75 ml and 1.4 ml deep well tube products
The Screenmates line of 0.75 ml and 1.4 ml deep well tube products feature both a writing surface and etched graduations. The tubes are available or in disposable, robot compatible racks. A contour lid for the 0.75 ml tube rack provides an alternative room temperature or freezer storage of compounds.

Both the 0.75 ml and the 1.4 ml tubes can be purchased with and without alphanumeric characters on the bottom for verification of a tube's location within the rack.

<%=company%>, 22 Friars Dr., Hudson, NH 03051. Tel: 800-345-0206; Fax: 603-595-0106

