Cycle Sequencing Kit Source: Princeton Separations, Inc.

The BioCycle Sequencing Kit, using biotinylated terminators and ThermoSequenase, incorporates terminator labeling

Princeton Separations, Inc.Cycle Sequencing Kit, using biotinylated terminators and ThermoSequenase, incorporates terminator labeling rather than primer or internal labeling. Terminator labeling leaves unspecified DNA strand termination unlabeled and therefore invisible. Full stops are completely eliminated. In this system, PCR fragments are sequenced as easy as ssDNA, and are readable to the last base. It incorporates the use of unlabelled primers, and cycle sequencing reduces the amount of template. The kit for 100 templates contains all reagents required except Thermosequenase. Templates include PCR fragments, ssDNA, plasmids, cosmids and BACs.

<%=company%>, P.O. Box 300, Adelphia,, NJ 07710. Tel: 800-223-0902; Fax: 732-431-3768.