Copernicus Plans Liberal Licensing for its Advanced DNA Delivery Technology

Introduction

Imagine, for a moment, that every drug on the market suddenly didn't work because of the lack of an adequate delivery system. That's precisely the situation gene therapy companies find themselves in today.

Genes are fragile creatures that can barely hide anywhere in the body without being destroyed. They are digested like food in the stomach, chewed up by nucleases in body fluids, and even torn apart by shear forces in the bloodstream. Some would say that genes were simply not meant to be drugs. What makes the problem even more frustrating is that gene therapy holds the promise of actually curing deadly diseases, rather than simply treating them.

"There are just three issues in gene therapy today," explained Robert Butz, CEO of Copernicus Therapeutics, Inc. (Cleveland, OH). "Delivery, delivery, and delivery."

Gene delivery systems are roughly categorized as "viral" and "other." Viral vectors work ok if the virus is capable of infecting the right tissues, and then if expression levels are high enough and persist for meaningful periods of time. But Copernicus, like other DNA therapy companies, is concerned about the safety of viral vectors.

"Viruses can be highly efficient gene delivery systems," Butz told DrugDiscovery Online. "They sometimes work like a charm, but they also have considerable problems. People become immune to viruses, so viral vectors can only be taken once or twice before they stop working. Even then we don't think viruses can be used safely, since they have the ability to transmutate with other viruses. That's why every company pursuing viral DNA delivery systems is also looking at alternative methods."

Plasmin Patents May Change DNA Delivery

On March 30, Copernicus was granted key patents and claims covering an advanced DNA delivery system with the potential to deliver hundreds or thousands of times more DNA to target tissues than standard delivery methods, without the dangers inherent in viral vectors. Plasmin, as its technology is called, enables the compaction of single nucleic acid molecules into small particles that can effectively cross the cell membrane and enter the nucleus of a human cell for therapeutic use.

One of the patents, US 5,844,107 ("Compacted Nucleic Acids and Their Delivery to Cells") covers methods of producing complexes consisting of a single nucleic acid and one or more polycationic carrier molecules. The other, US 5,877,302 covers the composition of compacted nucleic acid complexes containing any nucleic acid with any polycation. Together these new patents encompass and define the Plasmin system. Copernicus was previously issued patents on other delivery technologies including its Replisome Vectors, which enable the safe replication of non-viral DNA inside human cells. Replisome Vectors produce sustained, high-level expression of nucleic acids in a wide range of cells such as rapidly dividing cancer cells.

Plasmin consists of a novel method of combining DNA or other nucleic acids with polycations to produce DNA particles that are only one tenth the size of those generated by other methods. Consequently, Plasmin complexes can easily and efficiently enter cells to deliver therapeutic nucleic acids. Researchers have shown that Plasmin complexes produce high levels of nucleic acid expression, resist physical and enzymatic destruction, and can be adapted to a wide variety of nucleic acids and gene therapy.

"Our Plasmin compaction technology represents a novel non-viral approach for delivering therapeutic nucleic acids into cell nuclei to treat a wide variety of genetic and other disorders," Butz said. "Recent studies show that nucleic acid complexes must be highly compacted to efficiently enter the extremely small openings in the cell and nuclear membranes. Plasmin complexes meet these requirements and can be combined successfully with Copernicus' other delivery and targeting technologies to create novel pharmaceuticals that are both safe and effective.

"Other companies use cationic lipids, essentially cationic hookup molecules, that complex electrostatically to DNA. These large complexes resemble a popcorn ball, whereas ours are like individual pieces of popcorn." The important distinction here is size, Butz points out.

Gene therapy is considerably easier in dividing cells, in which the nuclear membrane—and the size restriction imposed by its small pores—temporarily disappears. All cells divide, thereby providing a window of opportunity for getting new genes into nuclei. The problem is cell division takes about 90 minutes, which is tens of thousands of times shorter than the time between cell divisions. So the window of opportunity for getting large DNA complexes into nuclei is actually quite narrow.

Any effective gene therapy must therefore work when cells are not dividing, which means the DNA complex has to be smaller than pores in the nuclear membrane—about 30 nm across. Plasmin allows DNA complexes to be made from a single DNA molecule about 20 nm across, which is small enough to pass through the nuclear membrane. "When you bombard nondividing cells with naked DNA you get a measurable expression level," Butz said. "When you try it with our smaller DNA preparations you get 7,000 times as much expression."

Copernicus's patents are remarkably broad, providing both methods and compositions covering any nucleic acid—DNA or RNA—mixed with any polycation and resulting in a nucleic acid complex containing a single (complex) molecule. The claims are so broad, in fact, that Butz believes just about any company working on nonviral gene delivery systems will eventually require a license from Copernicus. Will this result in challenges to their patent? "If we were being restrictive and onerous about licensing fees we probably would be challenged. But we're pretty confident of our position, and we think the cost of fighting won't be worth the cost of doing business with us. Personally, I think that when biotech companies have fundamental tech, it's silly to be restrictive. We need access to other companies' technologies, just as they need access to ours."

Plasmin can further be combined with other proprietary Copernicus delivery technologies for targeting delivery of proteins, small molecules, and nucleic acids to specific tissues and cells, including those in the liver, airway, and lung, as well as to white blood cells. Copernicus has recently received a $1.5 million grant from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to advance therapeutic treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF). The grant will support development of Plasmin complexes designed to deliver the CF transmembrane regulator gene to the lung and airways of CF patients.

For more information: Robert F. Butz, President and CEO, Copernicus Therapeutics, Inc., 25800 Science Park Dr., Suite 105, Beachwood, OH 44122. Tel: 216-378-3300. Fax: 216-378-3391. Email: rbutz@cgsys.com.

By Angelo DePalma