CombiChem, ICOS to Expand Drug Discovery/ Development Collaboration

CombiChem Inc. (San Diego) and ICOS Corp. (Bothell, WA) have expanded their previously established drug discovery and development collaboration with the addition of an undisclosed target. The collaboration follows the identification of drug targets by ICOS scientists, and the development of high throughput screens with ICOS' small molecule drug library.

Under the terms of the agreement, ICOS has exclusive global rights to develop and market any products resulting from the collaboration. CombiChem is to receive an up-front payment, research support, and milestone and royalty payments for any products developed as a result of the collaboration on the undisclosed target.

ICOS is discovering and developing new pharmaceuticals by seeking points of intervention in the inflammatory process that may lead to more specific and efficacious drugs.

CombiChem Inc. is a computational discovery company that is applying its proprietary design technology and rapid synthesis capabilities to accelerate the discovery process for new drugs and chemical products.

For more information: Vincente Anido, President and CEO, CombiChem Inc., 9050 Camino Santa Fe, San Diego, CA 92121. Tel: 619-530-0484. Fax: 619-530-9998.