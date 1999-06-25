Columbus Molecular, Pfizer Form Drug Discovery Partnership

Columbus Molecular Software Inc. (Columbus, OH), a developer of decision support software for lead discovery and development, and Pfizer Ltd. (New York) have entered into an agreement to collaborate on the use and development of Columbus Molecular's chemistry-based decision support system to identify new candidates for drug development.

The agreement calls for Pfizer to provide data, product development guidance, and initial funding over the course of the further development of Columbus Molecular's proprietary LeadScope decision support software system. Columbus Molecular will license to Pfizer its software and computational models for use with Pfizer's compound libraries.

Columbus Molecular Software Inc. is an early-stage informatics company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of chemically intelligent decision support systems. The company's LeadScope decision support software tools help scientists accelerate the pace of drug discovery.

For more information: David Brownstein, Columbus Molecular Software Inc., 5196 Rockport St., Columbus, OH 43235. Tel: 614-675-4111. Fax: 614-675-3732.Email: dbrownst@columbus-molecular.com.