Clinical Trials Roundup—Week of 5/24

Biogen Completes Successful Phase II Trial of Amevive

In a Phase II clinical trial, Biogen's (Cambridge, MA) candidate for treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis, Amevive (recombinantly engineered LFA-3/IgG1 human fusion protein), showed excellent dose response and side-effect profile. The company will proceed to begin Phase III registrational studies in North America and Europe after making further improvements in the commercial process.

The study was a randomized, double-blind, multi-dose, placebo-controlled trial of Amevive in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. The study involved 229 patients at 22 sites in the US who were treated with Amevive or placebo by intravenous bolus injection weekly for 12 weeks, followed by a 12-week observation period.

For more information: Jim Vincent, CEO, Biogen Inc., 14 Cambridge Center, Cambridge, MA 02142. Tel: 617-679-2000. Fax: 617-679-2617.

Harvard Researchers Develop New Staph Vaccine

Researchers at Harvard Medical School (Boston) have developed a vaccine that protects mice against multiple strains of Staphylococcus aureus, an increasingly stubborn microbe and the most common cause of hospital-acquired infections. The new vaccine, based on a staph polysaccharide molecule known as PNSG (poly-N-succinyl Beta-1-6 glucosamine), is the first to be made from a bacterial molecule produced primarily during infection, rather than in laboratory culture.

The researchers hope to move the PNSG vaccine into human trials soon, though such trials are probably one to two years away. They currently are negotiating licensing rights for the vaccine.

For more information: Gerald B. Pier, Channing Laboratory, Harvard Medical School, 180 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. Tel: 617-432-2269. Fax: 617-731-1541. Email: gpier@warren.med.harvard.edu.

ILEX Begins Enrollment in Phase I Trial of Vitamin D3 Analog

ILEX Oncology Inc. (San Antonia) has begun patient enrollment into a Phase I trial of its vitamin D3 analog, ILX23-7553. The study at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ; Newark, NJ) is designed to define the optimum dose and to evaluate the potential of the compound in the treatment of a number of malignancies.

ILX23-7553 has been shown to induce cell differentiation and inhibit proliferation of tumor cells in many preclinical models. Its activity has been documented in preclinical models of acute myelogenous leukemia, as well as breast and prostate cancer cell lines. Because of its antiproliferative activity, the drug appears to have treatment potential in a range of malignancies.

For more information: Richard Love, CEO, ILEX Oncology Inc., 11550 IH 10 West, Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78230. Tel: 210-949-8200. Fax: 210-949-8210.

York Medical Cleared to Begin Phase II Trial of Lung Cancer Vaccine

Health Canada has approved the start of a Phase II clinical trial to evaluate York Medical Inc.'s (Mississauga, ON, Canada) cancer vaccine in advanced lung cancer patients. The vaccine contains recombinant human epidermal growth factor (EGF) conjugated to a highly immunogenic recombinant bacterial protein, P64. The aim of the vaccine is to stimulate the body's immune system to produce anti-EGF antibodies to inhibit the growth of EGF receptors over expressing cancer cells by removal of available EGF.

The randomized Phase II clinical trial will assess the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine in stage III or IV patients with non small cell lung cancer. Secondary objectives will be the preliminary assessment of efficacy (survival benefit, objective response) and quality of life.

For more information: Jack Kincaid, President and CEO, York Medical Inc., 5045 Orbitor Drive, Building 11, Suite 400, Mississauga, ON L4W 4Y4, Canada. Tel: 905-629-9761. Fax: 905-629-4959.