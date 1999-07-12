Cheap, Disposable Biosensor Uses Gold-on-Plastic Design

Coated with gold and sandwiched between tiny electrodes, specially designed polymer beads provide the basis of inexpensive, disposable sensors. Now, University of Delaware (UD; Newark) scientists have perfected a patent-pending "gold-on-plastic" technique that will lead to better detectors for pathogens, proteins, and other bioagents in tissue samples, foods, and the environment. The prototype sensor was described in the May 25 issue of Langmuir.

With a detection region about the size of a living cell, multiple biosensors can be placed on a single chip, reports Eric W. Kaler, UD's Elizabeth Inez Kelley Professor of Chemical Engineering.

"Our biosensor detects targeted molecules and rapidly generates an objective, electrical readout," says Kaler, chairperson of the UD Department of Chemical Engineering. "We believe it may eventually be sensitive enough to detect as few as 30 targeted molecules in a sample."

The new technology represents an alternative to a popular, but more indirect and subjective, laboratory procedure known as the latex agglutination test (LAT), according to Kaler and his coinventor, Research Assistant Prof. Orlin D. Velev.

First developed in 1956, the now widely used LAT is used to screen bodily fluids for a host of diseases, from Lyme disease and tuberculosis to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Latex agglutination tests also detect antibiotics in foods and pregnancy-related hormones in urine. The tests use latex coated with specific antigens, or foreign particles, to detect antibodies through a biochemical clumping process called agglutination.

Although agglutination is rapid and inexpensive, it also requires a relatively large sample, and the resulting optical readout is subject to interpretation. Simple, automated, and robust electronic biosensors may be a better option for many types of tests. The new biosensor requires only a microscopic drop of sample material, according to Kaler, and it provides an automatic, clearcut response. It also could be refined to detect fragments of DNA and other genetic markers.

Building a Better Biosensor

To create their biosensor, Kaler and Velev deposited gold electrodes onto a slim, inch-wide square of glass using photolithography. Next, they introduced a drop of the same product used to produce agglutination tests: biospecific molecules bound to latex particles.

Suspended in liquid and subjected to an alternating electrical field, the latex particles coagulate, forming a variably conductive bridge between the electrodes. The latex particles can then pick up any targeted molecules in a sample. If the latex is coated with Protein A, for example, it binds with part of the human immunoglobulin. Adding coated gold particles to the sample turns the latex bridge into a full conductor, thereby short-circuiting the electrodes. To achieve results at lower frequencies, a silver stain has also been tried. Wires link the electrodes to an off-the-shelf generator and a resistance meter, which produces a rapid, yes-or-no (quantitative) response. In the future, the technology could be fine-tuned to measure concentration levels of various molecules.

Other Chip-Based Options

Before the UD researchers invented their biosensor, they examined previous efforts to develop a lab-on-a-chip for analyzing medical, industrial, and environmental samples. Specifically, they evaluated existing immunosensors based on surface plasmon resonance/total internal reflection (SPR/TIRF), as well as devices using piezoelectric oscillators. When targeted molecules latch onto surface binding sites on these two types of sensors, they produce a change in the devices' optical properties, or the frequency of oscillations by transducers.

But according to UD researchers, such devices are "prone to errors," because many molecules may unspecifically adsorb on their surface. Their sensing elements are expensive, too. "You can't say, for certain, that these devices are the wave of the future," says coauthor Velev concludes. "They've been around for 10 years and they still aren't widely used."

By comparison, the UD biosensor more specifically targets key biomolecules. And a single $150 bottle of coated latex particles, combined with "electronics you could pick up at a Radio Shack store" (according to Kaler) could produce thousands of disposable biosensors.

"Our goal was to introduce a completely novel technology to the field of biosensing," Kaler says. "We're still grappling with unknowns. But we have demonstrated the viability of a new technological option, and we believe that it's an important one."

For more information: Eric W. Kaler, Chair, Department of Chemical Engineering, 227 Colburn Lab, University of Delaware, Newark, DE 19716. Tel: 302-831-2543. Fax: 302-831-1048. Email: kaler@che.udel.edu

By Angelo DePalma