Cellomics Gains Rights to Molecular Probes' Fluorescence Technologies, Products

Cellomics Inc. (Pittsburgh) has entered into an agreement with Molecular Probes Inc. (Eugene, OR) that grants Cellomics exclusive rights to key Molecular Probes fluorescence technologies and products for use in Cellomics' high content cell-based drug discovery technologies. In addition, Richard P. Haugland, president of Molecular Probes, was appointed to Cellomics' scientific advisory board.

Under terms of the agreement, Cellomics has exclusive rights to incorporate aspects of Molecular Probes' technology into Cellomics' proprietary reagents, assays, and kits for its High Content Screening (HCS) applications. The agreement also grants Cellomics non-exclusive rights to key Molecular Probes technology that will be incorporated into reagents, assays, and kits that are used for high-throughput screening applications. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Molecular Probes is a provider of novel fluorescent reagents and techniques for scientific and biomedical research.

Cellomics Inc. is a privately held corporation focused on cell-based drug discovery.

For more information: Richard P. Haugland, President, Molecular Probes Inc., 4849 Pitchford Ave. , Eugene, OR 97402-9165. Tel: 541-465-8300. Fax: 541-344-6504.