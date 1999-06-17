Botanicals Act Like Estrogen

A joint research program between the University of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh VA Medical Center provides new evidence that certain botanical products act like estrogen in animals. The findings indicate how these agents may work to relieve menopausal symptoms but suggest their potential danger for women who should not take estrogen.

"Of the plant products we examined, we found that vitex, dang gui, American ginseng, and cohosh produced estrogen-like effects in animals," remarked Patricia Eagon, associate professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and principal investigator on the study. "These findings confirm reports that these plants relieve menopausal symptoms, especially hot flashes. However, we still need to conduct further tests to study the long-term effects of these herbs and to ensure that they are safe to use."

In particular, Eagon issued a caution to women with a family or personal history of breast or uterine cancer. Since estrogen is known to fuel the growth of these cancers, plant-derived estrogen-like materials may do the same. Moreover, overuse of herbs or impurities in the products can lead to liver problems and blood clotting disorders.

The Pittsburgh research team found that extracts of vitex, dang gui, American ginseng, and cohosh bound directly to estrogen receptors, just as natural estrogen would. The investigators next tested the extracts in hypoestrogenic rats (whose ovaries had been removed). After 30 days of treatment, the uterus in each rat grew heavier, an indication that this organ had responded to the extracts as it would to estrogen. In addition, blood levels of luteinizing hormone (LH) decreased in these animals, another sign that estrogen—or its equivalent—was at work. Produced by the pituitary, LH triggers other organs to make estrogen. Naturally high levels of estrogen turn off LH production.

Herbal remedies have been used for centuries to relieve various gynecological symptoms, including late or absent menstruation, painful periods, and symptoms of menopause. Vitex, or chaste berry, is a Mediterranean plant traditionally used to relieve menopausal symptoms. Dang gui and ginseng are traditional Chinese remedies for a variety of gynecological problems. American Indians have used cohosh for centuries to relieve menstrual pain and menopausal discomfort. Black cohosh has been shown to relieve hot flashes in European clinical trials.

For more information: Patricia Eagon, Professor, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, 566 Scaife Hall, Pittsburgh, PA 15261. Tel: 412-648-9502. Email: pkeagon2+@pitt.edu.