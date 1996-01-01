www.drugdiscoveryonline.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

aseptic drying, biological manufacturing, parenthals, ophthalmics, lyophilization, formulation development

Source: Ben Venue Laboratories Inc.
aseptic drying, biological manufacturing, parenthals, ophthalmics, lyophilization, formulation development
Ben Venue Laboratories develops and manufactures sterile products under contract to our customers. We have contributed to the creation and successful marketing of many significant pharmaceutical products for over sixty years. We posses an unrivaled background...the broadest range of experience in the contract parenteral manufacturing industry.

Major ethical manufacturers as well as start-up companies bring their potential products to Ben Venue for dosage form development, clinical manufacturing, and full-scale production.

Many of these companies are capable of performing these tasks themselves, but shrewdly...don't.

These companies have learned that the strategic use of contract development and manufacturing frees them to direct their energies elsewhere...where they are better rewarded.

Although we are well known for our expertise in lyophilized parenterals, Ben Venue is also a major developer and manufacturer of liquid injectables, sterile ophthalmics, sterile topicals, materials for sterile in-vivo devices and sterile diagnostics.

With our extensive experience and expertise, we can help you with development of new dosage forms and manufacturing procedures. We can also adapt your existing dosage forms and procedures to our facilities and equipment, whether as an alternate source of supply or as part of a contingency plan. Our flexibility enables us to handle batch sizes from small pilot-scale to large production volume.

Markets Served

Major ethical manufacturers as well as start-up compnaies bring their potential products to Ben Venue for dosage form development, clinical manufacturing, and full-scale production. Sterile products developed and produced include

  • parenterals (lyophilized and liquid)
  • topicals
  • ophthalmics
  • diagnostics
  • veterinary products
  • devices

    Technologies

  • formulation development
  • aseptic filling
  • lyophilization
  • vacuum drying from nonaqueous solvents
  • terminal sterilization of liquids
  • packing, labeling, and cartoning
  • product and process development of sterile products
  • product-specific process validation
  • cycle development for lyophilizaiton
  • cycle development for terminal sterilizaiton
  • performance of stability studies
  • analytical methods development
  • quality assurance
  • chemical and microbiology control labs
  • methods validation

    Facilities

  • 14 production lyophilizers
  • four aseptic-filling suites
  • terminal sterilization facility
  • six packaging lines
  • automatic inspection
  • two laboratory lyophilizers

    Major Products

  • product and process development
  • package development
  • regulatory assistance
  • exceptionally small batches
  • support from the first stages of development of marketed products

    Ben Venue's agreements with clients provide confidentiality and segregation to customer products, supplies, and records.


      • Copyright © 1996-2017 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.