Alzheimer's Genetic Marker Questioned

Researchers from the University of Toronto, Boston University School of Medicine, Duke University (Durham, NC), and Vanderbilt University (Nashville, TN) have not been able to replicate recent findings suggesting a gene on chromosome 12 was a strong genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. The results of the investigation appeared in the May 1999 issue of Nature Genetics.

It had previously been reported that the A2M-2 variant of the alpha-2-macroglobulin gene on chromosome 12 was a strong risk factor for Alzheimer's. Authors of that study suggested that the increase in risk related to A2M-2 was equal to (or possibly greater than) the strongest known existing risk factor, the e4 variant of apolipoprotein E.

However, the multinational consortium investigating the suspected association could not replicate those results after evaluating A2M in more than 100 Alzheimer's families consisting of multiple members afflicted with Alzheimer's. The investigation also included nearly 400 cases of sporadic Alzheimer's disease, and 320 age-matched cognitively normal controls. There was no evidence for an association between the A2M-2 gene and increased Alzheimer's risk in any patient sample. Researchers determined that A2M-2 was likely to be a natural genetic variant that does not cause Alzheimer's disease.

"Alzheimer's is a complex disease with multiple genetic risk factors that are difficult to sort out, so it is doubly important that suggested associations can be replicated," said Margaret Pericak-Vance, professor of medicine and director of the Center for Human Genetics, Duke University Medical Center. "Our results with the e4 variant of apolipoprotein E have been replicated by investigators dozens of times worldwide, but the search continues for the Alzheimer's gene on chromosome 12," she added.

Despite negating the suspected association, the researchers maintain that there is strong and reproducible evidence for another genetic defect, which does cause Alzheimer's, elsewhere on the chromosome. According to investigator Lindsay Farrer, professor of medicine, neurology, and public health, and the chief of the Genetics Program at Boston University School of Medicine, "We're looking in the right place, and chromosome 12 becomes increasingly important in identifying the real genetic foundations of Alzheimer's."

"While we know that the A2M-2 variant of alpha-2 macroglobulin is not the cause of Alzheimer's Disease, there is strong evidence that there is another genetic defect elsewhere on chromosome 12 which does cause Alzheimer's Disease. The next step will be to try and find that missing gene," said Professor Peter St. George-Hyslop, director of the Centre for Research in Neurodegenerative Diseases at the University of Toronto.

For more information: Peter St. George-Hyslop, Centre for Research in Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of Toronto. Tel: 416-978-1876. Fax: 416-978-1878. Email: p.hyslop@utoronto.ca.