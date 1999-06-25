Abstracts for Poster Presentations Are Now Being Accepted for the 17th International Symposium on Laboratory Automation & Robotics Source: ISLAR

ISLARer presentations for the 17th International Symposium on Laboratory Automation and Robotics (<%=company%>) are being accepted through July 15, 1999. Poster sessions are held throughout the three-day symposium and are divided by topical areas.

This year's posters will complement the more than 100 podium presentations about automation techniques and breakthroughs in the areas of Drug Discovery, Pharmaceutical and Chemical Research, Bioanalytical and Drug Metabolism Research, and laboratory Quality Control. There are also interactive discussion groups, workshops, and short courses. Poster Presenters are offered a reduced registration fee of only $645, which includes a welcome reception, three breakfasts and lunches, and complete access to the technical program, discussion groups, and workshops.

Visit the <%=company%> web site for a complete look at this year's preliminary program, online registration and poster guidelines.

Contact: Christine O'Neil, <%=company%>, 68 Elm Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748. Phone: 508-497-2224. Fax: 508-435-3439. Email: islar@islar.com.